EISEMAN--Marvin. The officers and members of the Jewish Home Family boards, our residents and our staff note with profound sorrow the passing of our esteemed past Jewish Home and Rehabilitation Center president, and board member of Jewish Home at Rockleigh, Jewish Home Foundation, and The Jewish Home Family, very dear friend, and longtime supporter Marvin Eiseman. Marvin was a critical driving force for the Jewish Home for over 30 years. He was a visionary and fundraiser, and a strong believer in the individual's and community's obligation to honor our elderly. His strong efforts to involve others in this mission resulted in the creation of our Jewish Homes. His presence, and input will be missed. We extend our deepest sympathy to his children David and Gloria, Marc and Ellori, Jonathan and Robin, his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Marvin's enduring legacy will be the Jewish Home Family's thriving senior care organization that touches the lives of so many. May his memory be for a blessing. Carol K. Silberstein, Chair of the Board Carol Silver Elliott, President and CEO



