GLADSTONE--Marvin H. A lawyer, rights advocate, antiwar activist, educator, husband, father, grandfather and uncle, died suddenly on May 9 at home in Albuquerque, NM, at the age of 91. Marvin was the patriarchal figure in two melded diverse families, and was known for his unconditional affection, generosity, sense of humor, crossword skills, encyclopedic legal mind and penchant for white-rum martinis. He could recall details of cases he tried 40 years ago, down to the street addresses of his clients. A few years after the 1987 death of Evelyn, his wife for 42 years, he married Patti, and they began a new life together, moving from Edgewater, NJ, to Albuquerque. They became known as strong backers of such progressive causes as public education and immigrant rights. A 1960 graduate cum laude of Rutgers Law School, Marvin became the oldest lawyer to pass the New Mexico bar in 1995. With Patti, he helped found the Media Arts Collaborative Charter School, a pioneering public high school in Albuquerque that won national recognition for its strong graduation rate. Marvin leaves behind Patti and an extended family that includes four children, their spouses, seven grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and two rescue dogs. The family is holding a private service and planning a larger celebration of Marvin's life, details to be announced. Donations can be sent to the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice abqpeaceandjustice.org or Animal Humane of New Mexico. https://animalhumanenm.org Published in The New York Times on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

