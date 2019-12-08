GOODFRIEND--Marvin Seth, PhD. (1950-2019) Marvin S. Goodfriend died at his home in Pittsburgh, PA on December 5, 2019 surrounded by family. Goodfriend was born in New York City to Dr. Sanford Goodfriend and Claire V. (Baum). He graduated from Union College and received his doctoral degree from Brown University. He joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in 1978 where he was the director of research and policy advisor, 1993-2005. He joined the faculty of Carnegie Mellon University in 2005 where he held the Allan H. Meltzer Professorship in Political Economy. Curious by nature, he was well known for his unorthodox, prescient studies on central banking issues. Goodfriend believed in the importance of public service. He served on the staff of President Ronald Reagan's Council of Economic Advisers (1984-1985). In 2017, he was nominated to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Goodfriend was an inspiring teacher who could distill difficult concepts into layman's language. He was recognized with multiple teaching awards. A man of principle, Goodfriend devoted his life to his three passions: economics, music and his love of family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Marsha; sister, Miriam; niece, Rachel (Max); nephew, Daniel; stepson, William; and, five great-nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on December 8, 2019 at 2pm at Mt. Eden Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY with Shiva to follow from 4-7pm at the Ritz-Carlton in White Plains. A memorial in Pittsburgh will be held at a later date.



