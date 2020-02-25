HEYMAN--Marvin Solomon, passed away peacefully in Leeds, Massachusetts on February 23, 2020. Loving father and father-in-law to Jon Heyman and Karen Rowe, the late Lisa Heyman and Larry Gauchman, Ben Heyman, and Ruth Heyman and Lisa Mandel, loving grandfather to Jacob, Leah, Roxanne, Ruby, and Maxim, and former husband to Barbara. Dear son of the late Harry and Fannie, brother of the late David Heyman (Nadine). Marvin devoted his life and energy to his family, work, and community. He was the second generation at Oscar Heyman & Bros., where he was universally loved by all. As an integral member of his communities he was a founding member of Bachurai Chemed in Long Beach and was an active member, including president, of Temple Beth Israel in Port Washington, NY. A graduate of NYU, he spent his first two years of college at Ohio Wesleyan, an institution always dear to his heart. He also served briefly in the army. He devoted himself to working towards racial equality, fair housing, and antisemitism through his service as chairman of the Community Action Council and in his work on behalf of the UJA Federation of New York. Marvin spent many summers at Camp Modin in Maine, and he passed his love of the outdoors onto his children, all of whom also attended Modin. Marvin moved to Massachusetts in 2017 allowing his children to tend to him with as much loving care as he had provided to them throughout their lives. Marvin was selfless, modest, and loving; a man of few words, all who knew him - his family, friends, co-workers, and caretakers - were moved by his playful and gentle spirit, kindness, and charity. Special appreciation for all his caregivers including those at Linda Manor Skilled Nursing in Leeds, Massachusetts. Funeral services will be held at the Plaza Community Jewish Chapel in Manhattan on February 26, 2020 at 11:30. Burial service to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Donations in memory of Marvin can be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation and the UJA Federation of New York.



