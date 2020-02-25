HEYMAN--Marvin S. Born October 17, 1930 to Fanny and Harry Heyman, Long Beach, Long Island, and passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, February 23. Marvin had a long and distinguished career at Oscar Heyman & Brothers for sixty three years until his retirement in 2015. Marvin is survived by Barbara Heyman and their son Jon (and Karen) and grandchildren Jacob and Leah and their daughter Ruth (and Lisa and Max) and son Ben and son-in-law Larry Gauchman and granddaughters Roxanne and Ruby and predeceased by his daughter Lisa and his late brother David. Services will be at the Plaza Jewish Community Chapel at 630 Amsterdam Avenue in New York at 11:30am on Wednesday, February 26th.



