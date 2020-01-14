LIPKOWITZ--Marvin H. Passed away on January 11, 2020, age 91. A Pennsylvania native, he received his B.A. and M.D. from Temple University. For 32 years he served as chairman of the department of psychiatry at Maimonides Medical Center, where he is remembered for his wisdom and warmth. He loved New York City: its opera, its restaurants, its people. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Rochelle; children Tanya, Ina, and Paul; and seven grand and step-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 14, 2020