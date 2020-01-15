LIPKOWITZ--Marvin, M.D. The Medical Staff of Maimonides Medical Center is deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Marvin Lipkowitz. Dr. Lipkowitz was affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center for 44 years in the Department of Psychiatry. He wore many hats at the hospital, but the best was his top hat with his cape and walking stick. He was Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry for 32 years. He led the Credentials Department for many years. He served on many other committees throughout his tenure. He was an excellent teacher, empathic mentor, master clinician, skillful advisor and advocate for our community. Everyone who knew him had the utmost respect for him. He was honored by the Medical Staff in 2008 for the Lifetime Achievement Award. He will be sorely missed by all his colleagues and friends. Sincere condolences are extended to his entire family. E. Chapnick, MD, Pres., H. Adler, MD, Pres-Elect., M. Ghitan, MD, Secy., J. Kupferman, MD, Treas., G. Neiderman, MD, Past-Pres

