MARGOLIS--Marvin, of New York, NY, on November 13, 2019. Loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, died peacefully surrounded by his family. Son of Rose and Harry Margolis; brother of Joseph and Rhoda. Survived by his loving wife Shirley (Kangisser) of 64 years; his four daughters Beth Steinberg (Michael), Lisa Goldstein (Jonathan), Jane Saperstein (Aaron), Nancy Bushell (Bruce), his grandchildren, Joshua, Michael, Benjamin, Asher, Jesse, Jack, Harry, Erica and Henry, and nieces and nephews. Service at Temple Judea of Manhasset, NY on Friday, November 15 at 11:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 15, 2019