Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN MEYERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEYERSON--Marvin, 91, passed away peacefully after several illnesses on April 16, 2020, at his Florida home in Bay Harbor Island. Marvin is survived by his wife and soulmate of 31 years, Carol. He is also survived by his sons and their partners, Robert and Carol Meyerson, Stephen Meyerson and Michele Wachtfogel, and Lee Meyerson and Sarah Thabet; he is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Brenner; his first wife, Clara Meyerson and his many grandchildren, who knew him as "Poppy", Josh, Peter, Hannah, AJ, Justin, Sam, Alex, Zachary, Jourdan and Alexa. He was loved and is mourned, as well, by Carol's children and their partners: Michael Landau and Andrea Ribner, Leslie Landau and James Shankland, Steven Landau and Jennifer Schwartz and Erica and Gerard Mansfield, and Carol's sisters, Barbara Finkelstein and Janie Eisenberg. Marvin's beloved parents, Philip and Ann Meyerson raised him in New York where Phil and his brother-in-law, Jack Tucker founded US Electric, a wholesale appliance distributorship. He graduated with an MBA from Columbia University, after which Marvin joined the family business often calling himself a "Knight Of the Road" as he traveled throughout the Metropolitan area as a sales rep servicing his customers with the same concern and care that he gave family and friends. Marvin was a student of history and an avid book collector. As a member of the Long Island Book Collectors, where he once served as President, he enjoyed sharing his collection of John Updike, his author of choice. Marvin was a Master bridge player, a tennis enthusiast, and was always up for a game of backgammon, gin rummy, casino or dominoes. Because of the corona virus outbreak, there are no current plans for a memorial. Donations in Marvin's honor may be sent to or .



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.