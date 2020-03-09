MONDLIN--Marvin, born to Russian Jewish immigrants in Brooklyn, NY, on July 1, 1927, died in Queens, NY, on March 6, 2020. He started in the book trade in 1951 as a stock boy and worked his way up to the estate book buyer for Strand Book Store from 1974 until the early 2000s. Co-author of Book Row: An Anecdotal and Pictorial History of the Antiquarian Book Trade. Author of Appraisals and member of the Antiquarian Booksellers Association of America. He is remembered by his family and all those who knew him for his generosity and kindness, his infectious laugh, his love of good food, his passion for music and photography, his excitement about entomology, his commitment to social justice, and his insatiable appetite for knowledge and learning. He is survived by his wife, daughter, step daughter, and grandchildren.



