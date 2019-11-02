Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN OLSHAN. View Sign Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Send Flowers Obituary

OLSHAN-- Marvin L. Passed away on October 30, 2019, just shy of his 92nd birthday. Loving husband of Rose; father of Donna Olshan Bonventre, Joseph Olshan, and Jennifer Olshan Estabrook; grandfather of Katherine Estabrook, Martin Bonventre, and Lily Estabrook. A graduate of Purdue '49 and Yale Law School '52, Marvin was admitted to the US Supreme Court in 1966. He was a founder of the law firm Olshan Frome & Wolosky, where he forged a thriving career in the securities and real estate industries. He also served on the board of several public companies, and was particularly active in creating and representing real estate investment trusts. Marvin's lifelong passion was golf--he was 11-time club champion of Old Oaks Country Club in Purchase, New York. At the US Amateur Championship in 1961, he advanced to the round of 16; the winner that year was none other than Jack Nicklaus. In the summer of '13, he played a round at Old Oaks that amazed his family and many friends, hitting a 75--10 strokes lower than his age at the time. Marvin was born and raised in the Bronx, and carried on a fervent love affair with New York. He was an avid reader of non-fiction books, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and the New Yorker magazine. He thrilled to Frank Sinatra's voice ("When I hear Sinatra sing, I think of America"), Joe DiMaggio's grace, and the New York Football Giants, several of whom, including team captain Andy Robustelli, he counted as clients. He may have hated cold weather, but he happily spent many a frigid, windblown Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium cheering on his beloved Giants. In 1990, he married Rose Aiello, the love of his life, a woman whose affection, loyalty, and unswerving devotion he prized above all else. Funeral service Wednesday, November 6, 2019 11:30am at Frank E. Campbell "The Funeral Chapel" 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marvin's name to the American Society of Nephrology



