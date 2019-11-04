Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN OLSHAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OLSHAN--Marvin L. The attorneys and staff at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP deeply mourn the loss of esteemed corporate and securities lawyer, Marvin L. Olshan, founding partner of the firm. Marvin, along with Neil Grundman, created the firm in the 1960's and grew it to over 95 lawyers. Marvin had a thriving and distinguished career in corporate and securities law and was known for representing large clients, including Valley Industries, Inc. and E.F. Hutton (NYSE). Olshan partner Steve Wolosky noted that "when I joined the firm in 1987 as a young lawyer, Marvin helped me develop my practice. Marvin was a mentor and friend to many of us, and a tenacious golf partner to some." Olshan retired partner, Robert Frome, remembered that "Marvin had a special talent for developing relationships with potential clients on the golf course, and when he started the firm, was indisputably the best golfer of any lawyer in New York." The Olshan firm was one of the first to represent REITs after they were created for the industry, including North American Mortgage Investors and Mortgage Growth Investors, both large stock exchange listed companies. Marvin was also the leading lawyer representing bowling alleys in their initial surge in popularity in New York. In addition to his accomplishments as a lawyer, Marvin served on the boards of numerous public companies and supported many non-profit organizations, including the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Ronald McDonald House. Before retiring in 2000, Marvin was senior partner in the Corporate/Securities Law Group. He graduated from Yale Law School in 1952 where he was a member of the Barrister Union and Moot Court. A scholarship has been created in his name at Yale Law School. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Rose, and his entire Olshan family.



Published in The New York Times on Nov. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close