OLSHAN--Marvin L. The attorneys and staff at Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP deeply mourn the loss of esteemed corporate and securities lawyer, Marvin L. Olshan, founding partner of the firm. Marvin, along with Neil Grundman, created the firm in the 1960's and grew it to over 95 lawyers. Marvin had a thriving and distinguished career in corporate and securities law and was known for representing large clients, including Valley Industries, Inc. and E.F. Hutton (NYSE). Olshan partner Steve Wolosky noted that "when I joined the firm in 1987 as a young lawyer, Marvin helped me develop my practice. Marvin was a mentor and friend to many of us, and a tenacious golf partner to some." Olshan retired partner, Robert Frome, remembered that "Marvin had a special talent for developing relationships with potential clients on the golf course, and when he started the firm, was indisputably the best golfer of any lawyer in New York." The Olshan firm was one of the first to represent REITs after they were created for the industry, including North American Mortgage Investors and Mortgage Growth Investors, both large stock exchange listed companies. Marvin was also the leading lawyer representing bowling alleys in their initial surge in popularity in New York. In addition to his accomplishments as a lawyer, Marvin served on the boards of numerous public companies and supported many non-profit organizations, including the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Ronald McDonald House. Before retiring in 2000, Marvin was senior partner in the Corporate/Securities Law Group. He graduated from Yale Law School in 1952 where he was a member of the Barrister Union and Moot Court. A scholarship has been created in his name at Yale Law School. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Rose, and his entire Olshan family.



