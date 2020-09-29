1/
MARVIN SCHECHTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHECHTER--MARVIN L. Marvin L. Schechter passed away on September 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband to Sharon, cherished father to Pam, Michael and Betsy and adored grandfather to Gabriel, Irene and Sophia. Marvin was born in Brooklyn and was the founding and managing partner of Tunstead and Schechter. Marvin Schechter's greatest legacy is having been an extraordinary husband, father and grandfather and knowing how to live life to the fullest.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved