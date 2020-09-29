SCHECHTER--MARVIN L. Marvin L. Schechter passed away on September 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband to Sharon, cherished father to Pam, Michael and Betsy and adored grandfather to Gabriel, Irene and Sophia. Marvin was born in Brooklyn and was the founding and managing partner of Tunstead and Schechter. Marvin Schechter's greatest legacy is having been an extraordinary husband, father and grandfather and knowing how to live life to the fullest.





