SCHICK--Marvin. The Jewish people lost one of their most passionate and effective advocates this past Thursday when Marvin Schick passed away at home at the age of 85. Throughout his remarkable life, Dr. Schick worked to better the lives of Jews in Israel, the Former Soviet Union and in communities across the United States. He battled injustice in all its forms. He both worked in government and led protests against government. He served in establishment organizations and criticized them when they fell short. These were not inconsistencies but a mark of his integrity. He led the fight in the 1960s and 1970s to protect the rights of observant Jews, to combat discrimination against Sabbath observers and for aid to parochial schools. Today's flourishing Orthodox community continues to benefit from the victories and advances forged in those fights. Jewish education was the cause closest to his heart. For forty-six years he served as President of the Rabbi Jacob Joseph School, the oldest Jewish school in the United States. His concern for Jewish education transcended all boundaries. All that mattered was helping a Jewish child receive a Jewish education. Contributions in Dr. Schick's memory can be sent to the Rabbi Jacob Joseph School, 1276 50th Street, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11219.



