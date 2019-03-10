SPECTER--Marvin, Age 91, Consulting Engineer PELS PP, passed away on March 7, 2019 in Ponte Vedra, FL. He was born on November 9, 1927 in Welch, WV to Arthur Specter and Beatrice Specter (Levinson). Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joanne Friedman of Cincinnati, OH. He was a wonderful father to Laurence Specter (Alison) and Judith Specter Garwood (Simon), and devoted grandfather to Joel and Annalisa Specter and Mackie Garwood. Marvin remained close to his sister Rita Gelman, Ann Arbor MI, and family. Marvin grew up in Baltimore, MD where he graduated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School followed by the Johns Hopkins University and JHU-ROTC (Scabbard & Blade), where he earned a BE in Civil Engineering, then later a MSC from Columbia University. Starting first in the USMC, then continuing in USMCR and MD State and National Guards, Marvin's professional career began working for HNTB, SSVK, USACE, and the MD State Roads Commission, and later in private practice as a Consulting Engineer in White Plains, NY until 2017. Marvin served as Founding President and later Executive Director of the NAFE, President of the NSPE, and co-founder and President of CESB. Honors; Highest Honors; NSPE, AAES, ASCE. Marvin was a 64 year member of Temple Israel of New Rochelle. A funeral service will be held graveside at Sharon Gardens, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595 at 1:00pm, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Meet at the main office. Donations may be made to NSPE Education Foundation. Condolences to Marvin Specter's online guestbook at: www.riverside memorialmountvernon.com
Riverside Memorial Chapel
21 West Broad Street
Mount Vernon, NY 10552
(914) 664-6800
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2019