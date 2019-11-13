TAVEL--Marvin Eugene, Age 89, departed November 9, 2019. Naples, Florida. Born in Toledo, Ohio. Deeply mourned by Linda Larkey, daughters, Connie Tavel, Joanie Reznik (Maurice), Judy/ Dede Epstein (Sam). Stepchildren, Margie Ziff-Levine (Bill), Harvey Ziff (Julie), Nancy Ziff (Ted). Grandchildren, Aaron and Emily Epstein, Max, Ricky, and Sammy Reznik. Step-grand- children, Bryan and Emily Ziff-Levine, Eli Ziff, Scott, Sarah, Rebecca and Jenna Silver. Six great-grandchildren, family and friends. To honor Marvin's memory, please donate to; MSKCC - Dr. Arnold J. Markowitz, 1275 York Ave., NY, NY 10065. (866)815-9501.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 13, 2019