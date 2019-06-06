TOLKIN--Marvin. Marvin Tolkin, of Manhattan and formerly Hewlett Harbor, at 93. He lived a very full life, filled with travel, a large family, and many friends. He was a man of lifelong learning, always ready to teach anyone who would listen, and a mentor to Baruch College students until his last days. A successful businessman, he worked with his father at Style Undies and later founded Jennifer Dale. An active member and advocate in the aging community, he wrote the book "When I'm 64: Planning for the Best of Your Life" and his photo in the Aug 22, 2013 New York Times illustrated an article about aging. He served in WWII, joined the Masons, golfed at The Seawane Club, prayed at the Hewlett East Rockaway Jewish Center, and created two charitable foundations. An avid world traveler, he collected stamps, art, Faberge, and decorative shopping bags. The son of Irving and Isabel (Press) Tolkin, Marvin's pride and joy was his family. His beloved first wife Estelle (nee Judelson) passed away after 45 years of marriage. Later, Marvin married Carole and they enjoyed 23 wonderful years together. Marvin will be missed by his younger brothers Arnold (and Barbara) and Samuel; his children Steven (and Betty), Larry, David (and Linda), stepchildren Stacey (and Bob), Melissa (and Bill), David (and Bianca); his grandchildren Alex, Ben, Kyle, Emma, Liza, Elliot, Miles, Jeremiah, Daniel, Leah, Austen, Kaitlyn, Noa, Maya, Dalia; and many other relatives and friends from around the world. Donations may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women, Peninsula Section.
Published in The New York Times on June 6, 2019