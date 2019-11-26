TORKER--Marvin. Beloved husband to Helene. Loving step father to Steven and Jill Spielman, Sharon and Kenneth Levitsky and James Spielman. Proud grandpa to Matthew and Jacob Levitsky and Joshua Picker. Special uncle to Harvey Kislow and Herb and Gayle Kislow and their children Danielle (Russ) Morelli and Mallory (Evan) Friedmann. Great-granduncle to Braden and Stella. Marvin was a highly regarded electrical engineer and a principal at S.N. Tannor for nearly 50 years. In his 80's, he was associated with Fresh Meadow Electric. An enthusiastic athlete, Marvin loved tennis and skiing. He was the consummate gentleman and a man of great integrity and quiet strength. We will miss him.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 26, 2019