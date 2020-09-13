MARY ADAMS

ADAMS--Mary Marsh. 1942 - 2020. New York City -Juno Beach, FL. Dear, gentle Mary, you were a light in the lives of all you touched: Brearley lower-school colleagues and students, dance and gymnastics classmates, friends at Redeemer Church and elsewhere. You were my beloved companion for 40 years: music, dance, walks around NYC, the Met Museum, trips. So many happy memories. Six foot two, eyes of blue - the perfect height; you were my centerpiece. Cruel dementia finally left you in peace September 1st. I miss you. Love, Tom





