ANDERSON--Mary Margaret, "Moo." November 1, 1926 - October 22, 2019. Mary Margaret "Moo" Ransford Anderson was born on November 1, 1926 in Boston, MA. Moo died peacefully at home on October 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. The family has planned a private Memorial Mass in her honor. Originally an East Coast gal, Moo (then nicknamed "Murma") attended D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY and met her future husband Harry W. "Hunk" Anderson at the Seneca Yacht Club in the summer of 1948. The couple was married on July 1, 1950 in Geneva, NY and spent the early years of their marriage growing Hunk's business, Saga Corporation. In the late 1950s, they lived happily in Oberlin, OH, where their first and only daughter Mary Patricia "Putter" was born. In 1964, the Anderson's moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Moo embraced her love of philanthropy and golf (she had three holes-in-one!). She liked to say she was a professional volunteer, becoming a champion of Sacred Heart Schools, St. Francis Center, and Stanford Hospital for many years. Later in life, she enjoyed teaching kids through Art in Action in Menlo Park. Moo was also an entrepreneur and part owner of 3EP LTD, an art publishing workshop in Palo Alto, with Paula Kirkeby and Joseph Goldyne. 3EP was a place where many artists gathered to produce graphic works with Moo's help. Moo's passion for art started in galleries, artist studios and at home, where she would "talk" to the works and listen as they "talked" back to her. She was an equal partner in building one of the most important modern and contemporary art collections in the United States. Like Hunk, Moo always believed art was meant to be shared and had generosity and conviction to give a significant portion of their collection away. These gifts have included a group of pop artworks and Frank Stella paintings to SF MOMA; 655 prints to the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; and 121 masterworks to the Anderson Collection at Stanford University. Amid all her accomplishments, Moo's roles as a mother and grandmother were her favorite. She went to every one of Putter's swim meets and horse shows and even helped her with her art business, teaching Putter how to identify and promote great, young artists. Moo was also the best grandmother to Devin Pence, taking train trips across the country, teaching her how to drive the '79 Bug in Glenbrook, and sharing her love of golf in Borrego Springs. We will always remember Moo as an incredibly strong woman, one who voiced her opinions, ensured she had equality in her marriage, and earned the respect and admiration of people from all walks of life. She was savvy, thoughtful, curious, and energetic, bringing 150% to everything she did. As Hunk used to say, Moo was a tiger! We will miss her so much but feel at peace knowing she's with her husband, the "Pinch & Giggle" group, and other friends and family in heaven. Moo was SUPER and her positive attitude and spirit will stay with us. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Moo's honor to St. Francis Center at



