McLAUGHLIN--Mary Ann (nee) Mack, age 84, a longtime resident of Bay Head, NJ, Fort Myers, FL, and Glen Ridge, NJ entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Martin McLaughlin. Devoted mother of Mark McLaughlin, Maura Colleary and her husband Rob, and Martin McLaughlin and his wife Stephanie. Loving grandmother of Sean, Mia, Brian, Erin, Thomas, Dylan, and Madeleine. She is survived by her dear sister Susan Magee and her husband Charles as well as her sister-in-law Cindy Mack. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Whitty and her brother Lambert "Bus" Mack. Mary Ann's wit, kindness, and smile will always be cherished by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, additional family members and friends. After attending St. Vincent's School of Nursing, Mary Ann embarked on a 39 year nursing career at St. Vincent's Hospital, where she was on the frontline throughout the New York City AIDS epidemic. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ 07666. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Montclair on Friday at 10:30am. All are invited to meet at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to The Florida Repertory Theatre, 2267 Bay St., Fort Myers, FL 33901 are appreciated by the family. Visit Mary Ann's tribute page at www.volkleber.com