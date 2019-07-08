Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY ANN MORAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORAN--Mary Ann Domenica, daughter of Jane and Charlie, sister of Rose Ann, George and Charlie. Born and raised in Hell's Kitchen, product of New York City Catholic schools until that day she decked a nun, autodidact who read and learned deeply and voraciously. A moral force, an athlete, a Broadway usher, a prop handler at the Public Theater (successful despite having no idea what "SL" meant), brilliant fine artist, gardener, kind to all animals. Furious defender of her queer community, marching in the earliest Pride marches before permits and floats - and adored and helped make happen the floats, sequins, glitter and freedom that followed. Scheduled women for abortions in Canada before Roe and was ready to do it again if needed. Mary Ann was also the loving, loyal, often bemused partner of Janice Thom for the last 33 years. Embattled by ill health and ceaseless pain for much of the last 20 years, she is on her way to see Max the Wonder Dog and all the pets, her parents and our friends lost to AIDS and to dance under the largest mirror ball with all of them, finally free of all her fetters and chaos. She will glow, like the fairy lights with which she covered every surface she could reach, on the face of the universe, "cut-out in tiny stars." Donations to an animal welfare organization or Planned Parenthood are appreciated.



