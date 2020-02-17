MUMMA--Mary Ann Hayes, formerly of Larchmont NY, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in New York to James and Agnes Hayes on September 20, 1935. Mary Ann will be remembered by her children for her adventurous spirit and resilience in life. She never shied away from a challenge or new experience, always finding the best in what life had to offer. She is survived by her brothers, James and John and her children who are proud of the life she led and the accomplishments she achieved. Mark (Edie), Suzanne Hegarty (William), Hayes (Kathy), Mary Ann Schrum (Thomas), Jennifer Ryan (Robert), David (Patricia) and her eleven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 23rd from 3-5pm at Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont, NY. Details can be found on their website at https://jjffh.com/ In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to benefit Alzheimer's/ Dementia Research.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2020