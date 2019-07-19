NORDEMAN--Mary Ann. Mary Ann Nordeman, died July 15, 2019, at her home. Mary Ann was born on August 24, 1935, and was a city girl through and through. She was a voracious reader, a beauty with style and elegance, and a delightful presence at any gathering. Sister of Jacques C. Nordeman and sister-in-law of Anne S. Nordeman, aunt to Landon (Shannon Martin), John (Kay Kashef), and Eliza (Blake Davis) and eight grandnephews and nieces. She will be missed by her family and many friends. Burial private.
Published in The New York Times on July 19, 2019