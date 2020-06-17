TIZZIO--Mary Ann. Mary Ann Tizzio, age 80 of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ. Mary Ann is survived by her three sons Anthony, Vincent, Thomas, her daughter-in-law Victoria and her seven grandchildren, Christopher, Abigail, Bella, Julia, Noah, Liana, Olivia. Mary Ann, known by her family as Mama, was a passionate person full of energy, love, and devotion to her family. Never shy to offer her opinion or advice, Mama was always admired for putting her greatest love first, her family. Mary Ann was a 40 plus year member of the Middletown Township Community. Mary Ann will be missed by all who knew her and her family will certainly miss those great conversations and family meals. Mary Ann will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Thursday, June 18, 2020 for immediate family only regarding the COVID-19 guild lines. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10am at St. Mary's Mother of God Church, 19 Cherry Tree Farm Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.





