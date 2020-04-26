Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fred H. McGrath & Son Inc 20 CEDAR STREET Bronxville , NY 10708 (914)-337-6770 Send Flowers Obituary

ATNALLY--Mary Timlin, of Bronxville, NY passed away peacefully on the evening of April 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a devoted wife of the late Edward V. Atnally for over 60 years. Born in Co. Mayo, Ireland on August 12, 1932, Mary was the daughter of late David Timlin and Ann Moran Timlin. She was one of 11 children. She is survived by two brothers, Paddy Timlin (Breege), Muingnabo, Ireland and Michael Timlin (late Linda), Northampton, England. She was survived by three sisters Nora Buckley (Eugene) of Macungie, PA, Nancy Deane (late Tony) of Nottingham, England and Eileen McCormack (late Donald) of Freeport, NY. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Martin Timlin, Muingnabo, Ireland, David Timlin (late Agnes), Thrapston, England, T.P. Timlin (Josephine), Galway, Ireland, Johnny Timlin (Nancy), Knocknalower, Ireland and most recently by her sister, the late Agnes Flannery (late James), Somers, NY. Mary was also preceded by two brothers-in-law Richard Atnally (Mary) and William Atnally. Mary was also survived by 40 loving nieces and nephews from the United States, Ireland and England. Mary knew every one of them and they have fond memories of her kindness. Mary came to the United States in 1952 with her sister, Agnes. Mary and Edward married in 1958 and later moved to Bronxville, NY. She was well liked in her community and was always willing to serve. She was a longtime member of the Yonkers Republican Club and a District leader of Ward 11. Mary was President of the Cedar Knolls Colony and held various other positions where she and Edward lived for over 50 years. Mary was a longtime member of Siwanoy Country Club. Mary was an active member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Bronxville and a very faithful Catholic. She was a devoted wife and aunt. Some of her many talents was her ability to cook, she was most known for her famous Trifle and shortbreads. She had graced the cover of Life magazine in 1957 with her undeniable beauty. She was a fantastic seamstress and could sew anything, most recently knitting blankets for her family's new arrivals. Her family meant the world to her and she and Edward spent every summer going back to her hometown village of Muingnabo, Co. Mayo, Ireland to be with her parents, siblings and families. All Mary's nieces and nephews had great admiration for her and she was well loved by all. Our family will miss Mary but have the comfort in believing that she is in the arms of her beloved Edward and now finally at peace. A private memorial mass and luncheon will take place at a later time.



