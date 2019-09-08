Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY BRASH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRASH--Mary R. With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mary Reid Brash, of New York City and Kent, CT, on August 24th. Born and raised in Darien, CT. A proud Scot and child of the depression, she was tough and independent. Beginning her career in occupied Yokohama as a clerical aide under General MacArthur, she left Japan in 1950 and traversed Asia and Europe on a long journey with her best friend, Helen Warde. She then worked for the 7500th Air Base Group, 3rd Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in England for several years, returning to New York City. Hired by Stouffers, a catering business at the time, she was a pioneer in the scaling of ingredients and processes for mass production. Leveraging her management skills, in 1966, she became a manager at the Princeton Club of New York, until she was promoted in 1970 to serve as the General Manager until her retirement in 1987. It was a wonderful place with people she adored. She was also a trailblazer. A mentee noted 'most other managers in the New York City club scene were "good old boys" in every sense of the word; tough acting, card playing, beer drinkers right out of central casting. In contrast, Mary was unique, a woman who stood firm and managed her ship with elegance and grace.' For many years, she shared her life with Jack Brennan, a charismatic "Irish rogue" of a UPI reporter. In New York City, she was president of her co-op, her home for more than 74 years, and a regular and passionate fan of the New York Philharmonic. After retiring, she gravitated to her second home in Kent, CT, traveled with friends, visited and supported nearly every art museum in New England, and kept numerous toy poodles. Mary was predeceased by her brother Douglas R. Brash, and is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Brash Hume, her niece, Diana Brash, nephew, Alexander Brash, with his family of Jane, Ian, and Emily, and her cousins the Thomeses. With respect to her firm beliefs, while there will be a party, there will be no service, and she will be laid to rest with her family in Darien, CT.



BRASH--Mary R. With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mary Reid Brash, of New York City and Kent, CT, on August 24th. Born and raised in Darien, CT. A proud Scot and child of the depression, she was tough and independent. Beginning her career in occupied Yokohama as a clerical aide under General MacArthur, she left Japan in 1950 and traversed Asia and Europe on a long journey with her best friend, Helen Warde. She then worked for the 7500th Air Base Group, 3rd Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in England for several years, returning to New York City. Hired by Stouffers, a catering business at the time, she was a pioneer in the scaling of ingredients and processes for mass production. Leveraging her management skills, in 1966, she became a manager at the Princeton Club of New York, until she was promoted in 1970 to serve as the General Manager until her retirement in 1987. It was a wonderful place with people she adored. She was also a trailblazer. A mentee noted 'most other managers in the New York City club scene were "good old boys" in every sense of the word; tough acting, card playing, beer drinkers right out of central casting. In contrast, Mary was unique, a woman who stood firm and managed her ship with elegance and grace.' For many years, she shared her life with Jack Brennan, a charismatic "Irish rogue" of a UPI reporter. In New York City, she was president of her co-op, her home for more than 74 years, and a regular and passionate fan of the New York Philharmonic. After retiring, she gravitated to her second home in Kent, CT, traveled with friends, visited and supported nearly every art museum in New England, and kept numerous toy poodles. Mary was predeceased by her brother Douglas R. Brash, and is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Brash Hume, her niece, Diana Brash, nephew, Alexander Brash, with his family of Jane, Ian, and Emily, and her cousins the Thomeses. With respect to her firm beliefs, while there will be a party, there will be no service, and she will be laid to rest with her family in Darien, CT. Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close