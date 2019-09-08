BRASH--Mary R. With great sadness, we announce the passing of Mary Reid Brash, of New York City and Kent, CT, on August 24th. Born and raised in Darien, CT. A proud Scot and child of the depression, she was tough and independent. Beginning her career in occupied Yokohama as a clerical aide under General MacArthur, she left Japan in 1950 and traversed Asia and Europe on a long journey with her best friend, Helen Warde. She then worked for the 7500th Air Base Group, 3rd Air Force, U.S. Air Forces in England for several years, returning to New York City. Hired by Stouffers, a catering business at the time, she was a pioneer in the scaling of ingredients and processes for mass production. Leveraging her management skills, in 1966, she became a manager at the Princeton Club of New York, until she was promoted in 1970 to serve as the General Manager until her retirement in 1987. It was a wonderful place with people she adored. She was also a trailblazer. A mentee noted 'most other managers in the New York City club scene were "good old boys" in every sense of the word; tough acting, card playing, beer drinkers right out of central casting. In contrast, Mary was unique, a woman who stood firm and managed her ship with elegance and grace.' For many years, she shared her life with Jack Brennan, a charismatic "Irish rogue" of a UPI reporter. In New York City, she was president of her co-op, her home for more than 74 years, and a regular and passionate fan of the New York Philharmonic. After retiring, she gravitated to her second home in Kent, CT, traveled with friends, visited and supported nearly every art museum in New England, and kept numerous toy poodles. Mary was predeceased by her brother Douglas R. Brash, and is survived by her sister-in-law Nancy Brash Hume, her niece, Diana Brash, nephew, Alexander Brash, with his family of Jane, Ian, and Emily, and her cousins the Thomeses. With respect to her firm beliefs, while there will be a party, there will be no service, and she will be laid to rest with her family in Darien, CT.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019