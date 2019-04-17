BRUAN--Mary, died peacefully at home on April 15, 2019 in Manhattan at the age of 73. Mary was born in Brooklyn, NY to Catherine and Aristides Carajohn and met her husband Tony Bruan at 16, on Avenue J. Together they raised their children on Long Island and settled in Manhattan when their children had grown. Mary was happiest either at the beach or in Westport, CT surrounded by her family and friends. Mary was wonderfully insightful and engaging and touched many people's lives in a very profound way. It is with great sadness that Mary is survived by her loving family, husband Tony Bruan, children Katherine, Walter, and Kristin, grandchildren Alexandra, Nicholas, Soleil, and Alice, and nephews Michael, Nicholas, and Alexander. There will be a celebration of Mary's life on Wednesday from 2-4pm and 6-9pm at Nagels Funeral Home at 352 East 87th Street, New York, NY. Funeral service will be at Frank E Campbell, The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave, New York, NY Thursday 4/18/19 at 10:00am followed by burial service at Cypress Hills Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY.





