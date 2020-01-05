MARY BUTLER (1936 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Frank E. Campbell
New York, NY
Obituary
BUTLER--Mary. Mary Butler, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. She was born December 12, 1936 in New York City to William and Martha Haskins Butler. She was a proud lifelong New Yorker, attending Convent of the Sacred Heart - 91st Street, Manhattanville College and University College Dublin. Mary was Beauty Editor at Harper's Bazaar and later a cosmetic executive. In 1973, Mary purchased a brownstone on the Upper West Side where she lived for over 40 years. Mary was an active member of the West 95th St. Block Association, a proud docent at the New York Public Library and former president of the Empire Quilters Guild. Cherished sister, aunt, granty, cousin and friend. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 18, 2020, 11am at Frank E. Campbell in New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020
