CARROLL--Mary Theresa (nee Magnier), of East Atlantic Beach, New York, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in her 88th year. Cherished wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Carroll emigrated from County Cork, Ireland as a young woman. She met Patrick, her spouse of fifty-nine years, and started a family that would come to include four children, Edmund, Kathryn McAvoy, Kevin, and Eleanor Lewin and ten grandchildren, Ryan, Patrick, Edmund, Matthew, Colin, Deirdre, Pierce, Erin, Brandon, and Maureen. Known for her brilliant mind, Irish wisdom, passion for reading, and devotion to her husband, children and their spouses, and grandchildren, Mary steadily guided her family for the better part of a century. She had a solemn and devoted faith, and many close friends. Her loss is felt keenly by all. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10, at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, New York, from 2:00pm -4:00pm and 7:00pm-9:00pm, and will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, Long Beach, NY on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00am. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. www.jordanfh.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2020