SPECHT--Mary Clare Bergin, a resident of New York, NY, died on December 6, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born on January 4, 1931, in New Rochelle, NY, to Aurelie T. Langley and Frank T. Bergin. Mary Clare is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years: Frederick M. Specht, her brother Frank and twelve nieces and nephews. Mary Clare worked at Bergdorf Goodman in fashion and window display design, and then went on to a 50 year career in interior design as the owner of her own very successful design company: Bergin Interiors, Inc. Mary Clare was very passionate about her community and her neighbors, serving as President of the Sutton Area Community for eleven years. One of her greatest loves was the beach house in Fire Island. However, her greatest love was her husband, Fred. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, at 10:30am, at St. John Evangelist Church. Interment will follow at St. Raymond's Cemetery, 2600 Lafayette Ave, Bronx, NY. Viewing hours will be December 11th from 4 to 8pm at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope House Ministries - PO Box 358, Port Jefferson, NY 11777.



