MARY CORCORAN

CORCORAN--Mary Faith. December 21, 1930 - July 10, 2020. Mary Faith Corcoran, 89, died peacefully from natural causes at her home in Jupiter, FL on July 10, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Born and raised in Bayridge, Brooklyn and Garden City, NY, she was the second child of Alexander B. Doyle and Veronica Hamill. She graduated from Garden City High School and studied nursing at Georgetown University. In 1955, she married E. Peter Corcoran, an investment banker at Lazard Freres & Co., with whom she had six children and nine grandchildren. She and Peter raised their family in Plandome, NY, and their beloved beach home in Point O'Woods, Fire Island. Faith was a loving, generous and devoted mother and grandmother whose main focus was family. She was smart, creative, a natural athlete, worldly, philanthropic and fun. She is survived by her children Carole, Kathleen, Elisabeth, Alexander, and Christopher, son-in-law Matthew Simmons, daughters-in-law, Shannon and Stella Corcoran and nine cherished grandchildren, Dawn and Ben Paljor Chatag, Clara Corcoran Simmons and Annabelle, Alexandra, Michelle, Caroline, Daniel and Emery Corcoran. Her husband Peter and son David predeceased her. She will be greatly missed for the love, support, advice and generosity she gave her family and friends, and these gifts will live on in the many lives she contributed to and touched. Donations in her memory can be made to RotaCare in Uniondale, Long Island or JL Cares in Jupiter, Florida.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store