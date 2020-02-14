Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Dewart Dooney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Dewart Dooney of Jupiter Island, Florida, passed away at the age of 73 on February 7, 2020 after complications from Lymphoma, but her tenacious spirit, creativity and humor will not be forgotten.



Mary was born on October 30, 1946, in New York, New York. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Wheeler and Elinore Hoelzel Dewart. She is survived by her husband, H. Peter Dooney, Jr. of Greenwich, CT, and her three children, Stephanie Wall of Greenwich, CT, Phyllis Dooney of Durham, NC, Peter Dooney of New Canaan, CT, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Greyson, Charles, Elinore, Phyllis Wall, and Maggie, Jack, Henry and JR Dooney. She is also survived by her siblings, Wynne Killebrew, Phyllis Greene, Thomas Dewart Jr., and predeceased by her sister, Judy Krog, and brother, William T. Dewart.



Affectionately known early on as Weezie and, more recently, as Weezer by her grandchildren, she attended the Greenwich Country Day, Bement and House in The Pines schools. She was a respected member for many years at the Green Fingers Garden Club and later at The New Studio for the Visual Arts. She leaves behind an artistic legacy and will be missed by, among others, a cherished collection of friends and her longtime companion, Wayne O'Connor.



There will be a private burial at Putnam Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a charitable contribution in honor of Mary Dooney to The New Studio for the Visual Arts (https://www.thenewstudiova.net/) in Jupiter, FL.

