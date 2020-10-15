1/
Mary Dickey Lindsay
Columbia University School of Nursing and Columbia University Irving Medical Center celebrate the life and mourn the passing of Mary Dickey Lindsay '45. A longtime Board of Visitors member, she was a strong advocate of the school and advanced practice nursing. Named the school's 'Alumna of the Century' in 2003 and recipient of the University's Witten Award for Transformational Volunteer Leadership in 2015, Mary Lindsay helped generations of students prepare for nursing careers; her legacy lives on through scholarships, a professorship, and the skills lab named for her and her late daughter, Louise Lindsay Read '74. Her friendship, strategic thinking and enthusiasm will be missed, and we offer condolences to the entire Lindsay family. Lorraine Frazier, PhD,
RN, FAAN, Dean,
School of Nursing,
Columbia University
Irving Medical Center
Anil K. Rustgi, MD,
Interim Executive
Vice President and Dean
of Faculties of Health
Sciences and Medicine at Columbia University
Irving Medical Center.

Published in New York Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
October 11, 2020
Peter Schwind
October 11, 2020
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
October 8, 2020
Peregrine Whittlesey
