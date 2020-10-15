Columbia University School of Nursing and Columbia University Irving Medical Center celebrate the life and mourn the passing of Mary Dickey Lindsay '45. A longtime Board of Visitors member, she was a strong advocate of the school and advanced practice nursing. Named the school's 'Alumna of the Century' in 2003 and recipient of the University's Witten Award for Transformational Volunteer Leadership in 2015, Mary Lindsay helped generations of students prepare for nursing careers; her legacy lives on through scholarships, a professorship, and the skills lab named for her and her late daughter, Louise Lindsay Read '74. Her friendship, strategic thinking and enthusiasm will be missed, and we offer condolences to the entire Lindsay family. Lorraine Frazier, PhD,

RN, FAAN, Dean,

School of Nursing,

Columbia University

Irving Medical Center

Anil K. Rustgi, MD,

Interim Executive

Vice President and Dean

of Faculties of Health

Sciences and Medicine at Columbia University

Irving Medical Center.

