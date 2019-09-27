FINN--Mary Elizabeth. Our dear friend Mary Elizabeth Finn passed away this past May 13th. Although Mary was born in Manhattan and spend most of her adult life here, most of her youth was done in Sharon, CT. Mary was a caregiver; both in her professional life as a social worker, and in her personal life. An avid listener to WNYC and all types of music, she also enjoyed reading the New Yorker, cook books and travel journals and watching PBS. Today would have been her 71st birthday. She will be missed.



