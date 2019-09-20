GOLDSTEIN--Mary R. We celebrate the life and mourn the death of Mary R. Goldstein, who passed from this life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Leon M. Goldstein and is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Anne and Malcolm Holderness; her children and grandchildren Michael and Michelle and Lee and Abby Goldstein; Lisa and Glenn and Jason Miller; Steve and LuAnn, and Christine and Matthew Rothlein; and by her loving caretakers Azucena Harmon, Fe Gador and Sonia Gador. Mary was a dedicated and skilled educator, who served in the CUNY system for her entire career, ending with 18 successful years as Vice President of John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She loved her family, her friends, CUNY, and most especially her Faith. She was greatly loved. A committed Roman Catholic, she was faithful to the end. May she rest in the peace she deserves. A wake will take place on Sunday, September 22 from 2-4pm as well as 7-9pm at Frank E. Campbell- The Funeral Chapel, corner of E. 81st St. and Madison Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10am, Monday, September 23, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, corner of E. 55th St. and 1st Ave. A private interment will follow.



