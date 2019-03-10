Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY HAAS. View Sign

HAAS--Mary Pat (nee Cady), 1932 - 2019 ...thrower of epic parties, world-traveler, diehard Democrat and above all - proud daughter of New York City - Mary Pat lived a selfless life. Your problems became her problems and your joys, her joys. Mary Pat attended the Notre Dame Convent School and Marymount Manhattan (B.S. Economics) before beginning her long career in Investor Relations at Exxon. She married the love of her life, John R. Haas, in 1974 and continued to love him deeply after his passing. Mary Pat is survived by a host of bereft friends; nieces Maureen Crow and Claire Bevan; and nephew Mark Bevan. The family wishes to thank her devoted aides; the doormen/staff at 433 who served her with grace; the medical team at NY Presbyterian; and "Margaret Gannon." At Mary Pat's request, funeral services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Francis Breadline, 135 W. 31st St., New York City 10117.



