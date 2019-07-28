HALE--Mary Chilton Dexter. 1922-2019. Mary (Polly) Hale passed away peacefully on July 18th in Vero Beach, FL. The daughter of Margaret Bancroft Harris and Allan Latham Dexter, Polly was born in Brookline, MA, attended the Havrigal School and the (then) Boston Museum School. In 1942, she was married to Stephen C. Hale, Jr., who was a commissioned officer in the Navy during WWII. In 1946, the couple moved to Vero Beach, where they raised four children and were pioneers in the mail order gift citrus business, founding Hale Indian River Groves in 1947. The family spent summers at Squam Lake in New Hampshire, a tradition of Polly's family since the early 1900s. She was devoted to her family and to her many friends far and wide. She enjoyed tennis, bridge, hiking in the New Hampshire White Mountains, painting portraits, reading, classical music and throwing cocktail and dinner parties. The family is especially grateful to Pearl Powell, Polly's loving and devoted caregiver in her later years. Polly was predeceased by her husband, Steve; a daughter, Marianne Farrow; a grandson, Stephen Farrow; and is survived by her children, Steve Hale III, Susan Hale and Dexter Hale; her sister Ann Schafer; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services were private. Contributions in Polly's name may be made to the Squam Lakes Association, Holderness, NH, or to the . An online guestbook is available at: strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019