TASSINARI--Mary Jane, died at Mary Manning Walsh Home on August 14, 2020 at age 78. Known as Jane to her family and friends, she pursued a successful career in advertising and cable media until her retirement in 2008. She loved to travel and to visit family and friends. As her mobility in later life declined, her favorite pastime was to enjoy lunch at several of her favorite Turtle Bay restaurants located near her home in mid-town Manhattan. Jane is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Frederick Cordon.





