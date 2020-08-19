1/
MARY JANE TASSINARI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TASSINARI--Mary Jane, died at Mary Manning Walsh Home on August 14, 2020 at age 78. Known as Jane to her family and friends, she pursued a successful career in advertising and cable media until her retirement in 2008. She loved to travel and to visit family and friends. As her mobility in later life declined, her favorite pastime was to enjoy lunch at several of her favorite Turtle Bay restaurants located near her home in mid-town Manhattan. Jane is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Frederick Cordon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved