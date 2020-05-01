MARY JO HAMBURGER
HAMBURGER--Mary Jo. Mary Jo Hamburger took her last breath on March 26, twelve days short of her 100th birthday. She had a full and active life -- privileged and comfortable, filled with the pleasures of marriage, family, golf, travel, and in her later years, the company of her beloved and attentive friends at Admiral's Cove. Her memory is cherished by her brother Bill, her sons Robert and Peter; by her daughters-in-law, Ilene and Joy; by her grandchildren, David, Zoe and Max (and his fiance, Courtney Beard); by Kia Berglund and Fatima Ain, both of whom she regarded as family; and by her essential friend of almost fifty years, Morena Garcia. Mary Jo often said that when she passed she would rejoin her husband Bob, who died in 2009. They're together in the thoughts of everyone who loved them and now, in the belief that sustained her, they're together again.


Published in New York Times on May 1, 2020.
