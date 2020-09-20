KANTOR--Mary. The Board, Volunteers and Staff of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF) are deeply saddened by the passing of Mary Kantor, an Honorary Board member. As a founding board member, Mary was instrumental in establishing the SWCRF and was devoted to its mission and vision for a world without cancer. She worked with SWCRF leadership to develop a productive and collaborative research collaboration with scientists in China. Mary was determined and energetic in her efforts for an international effort to end cancer. Her support of the SWCRF and other causes was an inspiration to all who knew her. We offer our heartfelt sympathy to her son, Robert, granddaughter, Mary and her entire family. Michael Nierenberg Chairman of the Board Samuel Waxman, MD Founder and CEO William T. Sullivan Executive Director Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation





