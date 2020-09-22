KANTOR--Mary Yung, born in Shanghai, May 17, 1931. Died in New York City September 18, 2020. She was the granddaughter of Rong Zong Shing, the leading industrialist of China through the 20th Century, and daughter of Hong-San and Feng-hui Yung. Mary's family immigrated to New York by way of Hong Kong in the late 1940's. She married Bill Kan, then married Sidney Kantor, both of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her brother Robert Yung, her son Robert Laine Kantor, her daughter Deborah Kan Furet, her grandchildren Nora Cohen, Ross Kantor, Perry Kantor, Charlotte Furet, Mary Kantor and three great-grandchildren. Mary was always a full participant in the lives of all her children and grand children. She was always surrounded by friends from all walks of life and enjoyed traveling the world. She was a major supporter of medical science and the arts. She was a founding board member of the Samuel Waxman Cancer Foundation and the served on the board of the Brooklyn Academy of Music and Dance, Library of Israel, Paul Taylor Dance Company and the Dennis Wayne Dance Company. Mary was a one of a kind person who left a lasting impression on every life she touched. Donations in her memory may be made to The Samuel Waxman Cancer Foundation. A memorial honoring Mary will be held at a later date.





