MARY KIERSTEAD

KIERSTEAD--Mary Devereux. Died on September 7, at the age of 96. The cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest. She is survived by her sons, Cornelius Rudd (Susanna) and Nicholas Edward (Lisa), and her grandchildren Sophia, Willem, Nic, and Lilabel. Her husband, Wilson H. Kierstead, predeceased her. A graduate of Barnard College, Mary D., as she was always known, started working at The New Yorker in 1948, in the magazine's typing pool, and shortly thereafter became William Shawn's secretary. In 1957, she became a reader in the fiction department, a position she would hold (except during a three-year period she and her family spent in London in the 1960s) until her retirement in 1999. From 1980-1999, she wrote the popular, witty New Yorker holiday articles for "On and Off the Avenue," The Christmas Table and Gifts for the House. She also wrote Talk of the Town stories, Profiles, and fiction. She was beloved by several generations of New Yorker colleagues during her 45 years there. After her retirement, she continued to write and to enjoy her time spent between her homes in New York City and Tyringham, Massachusetts. Mary D. was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. We will always miss her, especially her laugh and her red glasses. She was buried in Tyringham, Massachusetts, on October 10, 2020. Rest In Peace.





