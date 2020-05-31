LAREN--Mary. 1923-2020 (nee Boondas), died peacefully at home on May 21, 2020 at age 96. She was the second of four daughters of Greek immigrants, Photios and Stella Boondas, and grew up in the throes of the depression in the Bronx, NY. Mary was predeceased in 2013 by her loving husband of more than 62 years, Kuno Laren, with whom she shared many of her happiest years. Mary is survived by her four loving children: (daughter, Inga Lamonaca, and sons, Guy, Philip and Anders Laren); her beloved sister, Jenny Boondas; niece Mary Lou DeNardo; nephew John Cover; daughter-in-law Cara Laren; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two more great-grand- children on the way. Mary demonstrated her sharp intellect early, skipping several grades through High School. That zeal for learning never subsided. In 1942, (at 19) Mary received a joint degree in Art and Classics, Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Hunter College. Mary began her career in education at Copenhagen Central School in Copenhagen, NY in the 1940's and enriched the community as a gifted art teacher. Returning to New York City, she taught art at Junior High School 73 (Maspeth), then finished her art teaching career at Jamaica High School. Mary became a guidance counselor at Jamaica High School and also served in the NYC College Discovery and Development program, earning related masters degrees along the way. Mary made a lasting impact on the lives of her students and was often approached by former students to express their gratitude. Mary was an accomplished artist. She studied with an illustrious line of teachers at the Art Students League in NYC. Her paints and easel were always out and her homes were filled with her art work. She painted and publicly displayed her art work up until the end of her life. Mary and Kuno raised their four children in Queens, NY, where she was very involved in civic activities including service on Forest Hills Gardens community committees and the League of Women Voters. Later, she and Kuno purchased, restored, and moved into a brownstone in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan. Mary loved NYC and enjoyed its cultural offerings. She was a docent at the Morgan Library and later co-founded Small Journeys, Inc., a tour business. In 2005, Mary and Kuno moved to Philadelphia and became active residents of The Philadelphian Condominium. Here, Mary taught art history classes in the Temple adult education Extension Program. Her storytelling talent could make history come alive in relevant and fascinating ways. Scores of students enrolled in her popular art history classes and remembered her lectures fondly. Mary raised her family with a deep appreciation of both her Greek heritage and her husband's Estonian background. She travelled extensively throughout the world with her husband, four children, and their families. Of her many accomplishments, Mary was most proud of her family, to whom she remained very close her entire life. She is beloved by her large network of family, friends, former students and neighbors. Her warmth, intelligence and appreciation of all that is good in the world will remain alive in their hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to the American Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders or Smile Train.
Published in New York Times on May 31, 2020.