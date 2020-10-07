MARY LINDSAY

LINDSAY--Mary D. The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees, faculty, and administration mourn the passing of Mary D. Lindsay, honorary trustee and honorary CSHL Association director. We remember Mary fondly as a past trustee and past president of the CSHL Association, and as a neighbor, friend, advocate, and devoted supporter for more than 60 years. She impacted every part of our institution and spearheaded efforts to provide on-campus child care for CSHL's scientific and administrative staff members. The Laboratory's Mary D. Lindsay Child Care Center opened in 1997 and remains integral to the CSHL community. Mary received the Double Helix Medal from CSHL in 2012 for her outstanding philanthropic and advocacy contributions to biomedical and health research. We extend our deepest sympathy to Mary's children, George (Nancy), Stephen (Johnna), Peter (Katy), son-in-law Curtis Read who survives Mary's daughter Louise, and her many loving grandchildren. Bruce Stillman, President & CEO Marilyn H. Simons, Chairman





