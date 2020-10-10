LINDSAY--Mary. The Board and staff of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York mourn the passing of Mary Lindsay, a fierce champion of our work. Mary dedicated her life to ensuring that all people who needed Planned Parenthood's services would be able to access them and held nearly every leadership role across the organization, making impacts that are still being felt today. A dedicated nurse, Mary was an unwavering advocate for the patients we serve. We are indebted to her for her many contributions to our work and she will be greatly missed. Karen Seltzer, Chair Board of Directors; Joy Calloway, Interim CEO





