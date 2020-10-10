LINDSAY--Mary D. Mary D. Lindsay, women's reproductive rights advocate and philanthropist, passed away peacefully on October 4th, 2020, at age 100, at her home on Long Island. Born on November 19, 1919 to Charles D. Dickey, Jr. and Catherine Colt Dickey and raised in Philadelphia, she attended Springside School and St. Timothy's School. She was a student at the University of Pennsylvania for two years, but after the breakout of World War II she enrolled at Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing in New York City, class of 1945. This was a formative experience for her, and she remained proud of her RN degree throughout her life. In 1946, she married George N. Lindsay and, following his graduation from Yale Law School, they moved to New York City and the North Shore of Long Island. George had a distinguished career at the law firm Debevoise Plimpton in Manhattan, retiring in 1991 after serving as Presiding Partner. As their four children grew up, Mary volunteered at Huntington Hospital, being a firm believer that it was the duty of the fortunate to help others. She served on the boards of East Woods School, East Harlem Tutorial Program, Union Theological Seminary, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratories, Margaret Sanger Research Bureau, Planned Parenthood of NYC (where she served as both President and Chair), Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Family Planning Advocates of New York State, Citizens for Family Planning and the Pathfinder Foundation. When the United States cut the funding for the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in the early 2000s, she helped to found Americans for UNFPA, which pledged to raise the money privately. She joined the Columbia School of Nursing's Board of Visitors and helped to found a new alumni association, CAPSONA. Throughout, she was an active member of St. John's Church in Cold Spring Harbor, NY, where she taught Sunday school in the 1960's. Within each of these pursuits, she was known as a peace maker who motivated staff, board members and supporters to unite, find common ground, and get things done. Among her many honors, she was awarded an Honorary Degree and a Double Helix Medal by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, a Witten Award for Volunteer Leadership by Columbia University and, in 2012, she was named a "Woman of Distinction" by the New York State Senate. Mary Lindsay was devoted to her friends and family and was a loving mentor and inspiration to each of her 11 grandchildren. She and George lived a wonderful life full of travels, intellectual pursuits, adventures, and interests. A lifelong sailor, she could set a spinnaker or steer a course in the Maine fog. Mary was predeceased by her husband George in 1995, a granddaughter Isabel in 2004, and her daughter Louise Lindsay Read in 2008. She is survived by her sons George Lindsay, Jr. and his wife Nancy Metz, Stephen Lindsay and his wife Johanna, Peter Lindsay and his wife Katie Murphy, and former son-in-law Curtis Read and his wife Julie Stewart. She leaves behind ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (with more on the way). The family extends its thanks to Hospice Care Workers of Northwell Health, and to Suinin Angulo and the team of excellent caregivers who accompanied her through her last years. Burial will be private for family only, but plans for a pandemic- appropriate memorial service will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Mary's memory may be made to any of the institutions or causes she championed. oysterbayfuneralhome.com