Service Information Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc 9 Granville Ave Danbury , CT 06810 (203)-748-6262 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church 103 Main Street Ridgefield , CT

BEITZEL--Mary Lou, 90, of Redding, CT, longtime resident of Chappaqua, NY, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late George "Spike" Beitzel. Mary Lou was born in Chester, PA on April 8, 1929; a daughter of the late Thomas Nelson Elliott and Mary Green. Mary Lou began her career as a fashion illustrator upon graduation from the Philadelphia College of Art in 1951, and worked professionally as a watercolor artist since 1953. She had exhibitions at the Silvermine Guild of Artists, New Canaan, CT; Katonah Museum of Art, Katonah, NY; the Original Gallery, Pound Ridge, NY; Cassandra Gallery, White Plains, NY; and the Chappaqua Library, Chappaqua, NY. Her paintings are included in private collections in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Virginia. Mary Lou was involved with the Katonah Museum of Art for over 50 years, and most recently served on the Board of Trustees, where she was a member of the Executive Committee. She served as a trustee of the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture and was a board member of the Westchester ARC. She was also a board member of the Philadelphia University of the Arts, and of the Bowery Mission of NYC, where she particularly loved supporting their Kids With A Promise camp. Mary Lou was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was known for her sense of adventure, open hearted generosity towards all, and love of life. She was also an exceptional tennis player, and loved skiing with her family. Mary Lou is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Smith of Glen Mills, Pa., her son Skip, and her daughter Tish Vredenburgh, as well as six grandchildren. Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Spike and her son, David. A Memorial Service will take place on October 26 at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational Church, 103 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT. There will be no calling hours, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Katonah Museum of Art, Development Office, 134 Jay Street, Katonah, NY 10536, or online at https://tinyurl.com/ MLBeitzel, which is the online donation page. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

