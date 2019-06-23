Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOU SUNDERWIRTH-CONNER. View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church 1 W Putnam Ave Greenwich, CT 06830 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Greenwich , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SUNDERWIRTH-CONNER-- Mary Lou. The Sunderwirth and Conner families announce with immense sadness the death of Mary Lou Sunderwirth-Conner of a stroke at the age of 92, on April 19, 2019. Mary Lou resided with her husband, James M. Conner, at Edgehill Retirement Community in Stamford. From 1982 till 1999, Mary Lou was the Head of the Lower School at Friends Seminary in New York City. Under her leadership, the Lower School at Friends Seminary became one of the most respected in New York City. Upon her retirement in 2009, she was honored for: "her tireless, irreverent leadership, indomitable initiative, and absorbing interest in the good of the student have been a gift of incalculable value...one of her most appreciated traits was her overwhelming, contagious energy. She never walked down the halls of Friends...she bounced, she hummed, she laughed, and when she laughed, if you were within earshot, you laughed too. Mary Lou's infectious spark of good cheer transferred to those she worked alongside. She was an incredible team leader. Her bright energy made tough situations tolerable. With a confident smile, she would convince her faculty that problems would find solutions. Her joyful demeanor uplifted the spirits and expectations of those around her." The years she spent at Friends Seminary were among the most productive and happy of her teaching career and life. Mary Lou's joy and love of life; her sparkling smile and contagious laughter; her energy, generosity, inclusiveness and optimism; her immense ability to bring family and friends together - all these we will remember and cherish. Mary Lou is survived by her husband, James Conner, her children Stephen, Ramona, David and Mark Sunderwirth and their spouses, and their children Nestor and Manon Bailly, Samantha, Quinn, Pauline Sunderwirth Hennequin, Vanessa Postel, and Billy Miles Sunderwirth. Service Celebration of Mary Lou Sunderwirth-Conner's life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10am 1 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830.



